All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 513 SE Maple Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
513 SE Maple Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

513 SE Maple Dr

513 SE Maple Dr · (816) 599-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

513 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 SE Maple Dr · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Large Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups
Deep One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener

Includes a Community Pool

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE4199554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 SE Maple Dr have any available units?
513 SE Maple Dr has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 SE Maple Dr have?
Some of 513 SE Maple Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 SE Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
513 SE Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 SE Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 SE Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 513 SE Maple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 513 SE Maple Dr offers parking.
Does 513 SE Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 SE Maple Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 SE Maple Dr have a pool?
Yes, 513 SE Maple Dr has a pool.
Does 513 SE Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 513 SE Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 513 SE Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 SE Maple Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 513 SE Maple Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs 3 BedroomsBlue Springs Apartments with Parking
Blue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity