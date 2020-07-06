504 Chase Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is a: Raised ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located by a culdesac at the end of street, great for a family with children. This home includes a stove refrigerator and a dishwasher. A full finished basement and a 2 car garage.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*

This property has a $35 Application fee; for each adult that is living in the house. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.