Blue Springs, MO
504 Chase Ct
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

504 Chase Ct

504 Chase Ct · No Longer Available
Location

504 Chase Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a: Raised ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located by a culdesac at the end of street, great for a family with children. This home includes a stove refrigerator and a dishwasher. A full finished basement and a 2 car garage.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*
This property has a $35 Application fee; for each adult that is living in the house. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Chase Ct have any available units?
504 Chase Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Chase Ct have?
Some of 504 Chase Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Chase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
504 Chase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Chase Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Chase Ct is pet friendly.
Does 504 Chase Ct offer parking?
Yes, 504 Chase Ct offers parking.
Does 504 Chase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Chase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Chase Ct have a pool?
No, 504 Chase Ct does not have a pool.
Does 504 Chase Ct have accessible units?
No, 504 Chase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Chase Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Chase Ct has units with dishwashers.

