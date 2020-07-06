All apartments in Blue Springs
502 SW 4th
502 SW 4th

502 Southwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 Southwest 4th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0707353036 ----
Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 SW 4th have any available units?
502 SW 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 SW 4th have?
Some of 502 SW 4th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 SW 4th currently offering any rent specials?
502 SW 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 SW 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 SW 4th is pet friendly.
Does 502 SW 4th offer parking?
Yes, 502 SW 4th offers parking.
Does 502 SW 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 SW 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 SW 4th have a pool?
No, 502 SW 4th does not have a pool.
Does 502 SW 4th have accessible units?
No, 502 SW 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 502 SW 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 SW 4th does not have units with dishwashers.

