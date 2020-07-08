All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4804 Northwest Downing Street

4804 Northwest Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Northwest Downing Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath split entry. Two great living spaces for that man cave or place for the kids. Nice deck off kitchen and nice patio for relaxing on those summer days. Excellent Blue Springs schools. Hurry this one won't last.......

Single Family Home

2 car garage

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Northwest Downing Street have any available units?
4804 Northwest Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 4804 Northwest Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Northwest Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Northwest Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Northwest Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Northwest Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Northwest Downing Street offers parking.
Does 4804 Northwest Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Northwest Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Northwest Downing Street have a pool?
No, 4804 Northwest Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Northwest Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 4804 Northwest Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Northwest Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 Northwest Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 Northwest Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4804 Northwest Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

