Blue Springs, MO
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4501 Northwest Amesbury Place

4501 Northwest Amesbury Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1706148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Blue Springs
Location

4501 Northwest Amesbury Place, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Amenities

This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place have any available units?
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place does offer parking.
Does 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place have a pool?
Yes, 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place has a pool.
Does 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place have accessible units?
No, 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 Northwest Amesbury Place does not have units with air conditioning.
