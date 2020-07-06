421 NE Duncan Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bf26b0036 ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, dining room, great room, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, finished basement with full bath, 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Covered Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups