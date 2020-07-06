All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
421 NE Duncan Rd
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

421 NE Duncan Rd

421 Northeast Duncan Road · No Longer Available
Location

421 Northeast Duncan Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bf26b0036 ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, dining room, great room, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, finished basement with full bath, 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Covered Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 NE Duncan Rd have any available units?
421 NE Duncan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 NE Duncan Rd have?
Some of 421 NE Duncan Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 NE Duncan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
421 NE Duncan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 NE Duncan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 421 NE Duncan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 421 NE Duncan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 421 NE Duncan Rd offers parking.
Does 421 NE Duncan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 NE Duncan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 NE Duncan Rd have a pool?
No, 421 NE Duncan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 421 NE Duncan Rd have accessible units?
No, 421 NE Duncan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 421 NE Duncan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 NE Duncan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

