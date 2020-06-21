All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 409 Southwest Westminister Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
409 Southwest Westminister Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 Southwest Westminister Road

409 Southwest Westminister Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

409 Southwest Westminister Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,453 sf home is located in Blue Springs, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Southwest Westminister Road have any available units?
409 Southwest Westminister Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Southwest Westminister Road have?
Some of 409 Southwest Westminister Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Southwest Westminister Road currently offering any rent specials?
409 Southwest Westminister Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Southwest Westminister Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Southwest Westminister Road is pet friendly.
Does 409 Southwest Westminister Road offer parking?
Yes, 409 Southwest Westminister Road does offer parking.
Does 409 Southwest Westminister Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Southwest Westminister Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Southwest Westminister Road have a pool?
No, 409 Southwest Westminister Road does not have a pool.
Does 409 Southwest Westminister Road have accessible units?
No, 409 Southwest Westminister Road does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Southwest Westminister Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Southwest Westminister Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University