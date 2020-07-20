All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:02 PM

405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane

405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane have any available units?
405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane offer parking?
No, 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Northwest Fox Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
