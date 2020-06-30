All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

4016 NW Delwood Ct

4016 Delwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Delwood Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This house was built in 1996. The house will be available in November 2019. This house is a raised ranch style. It has 3 bedrooms, with 2 finished rooms downstairs that could be used as a den or 4th and 5th bedroom. It has 2 bathrooms, a living room, dining room with a sliding door that opens onto a deck, large kitchen, laundry room with both gas and electric hookups, basement storage area, double car garage with garage door openers.

This house is in excellent condition with carpet throughout, large closets, central air conditioning, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. It has 1800 square feet of living space.

The home is in the Blue Springs school district. The high school is Blue Springs, and the grade school is John Nowlin.

This home rents for $1600 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee. Pit bulls and large dogs are not allowed.

If you would like to make an appointment to see this home, you may call 816-215-7403. A photo of this house and more information including an application are available on our website: www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1709536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 NW Delwood Ct have any available units?
4016 NW Delwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 NW Delwood Ct have?
Some of 4016 NW Delwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 NW Delwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4016 NW Delwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 NW Delwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 NW Delwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4016 NW Delwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4016 NW Delwood Ct offers parking.
Does 4016 NW Delwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 NW Delwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 NW Delwood Ct have a pool?
No, 4016 NW Delwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4016 NW Delwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 4016 NW Delwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 NW Delwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 NW Delwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

