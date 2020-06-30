4016 NW Delwood Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This house was built in 1996. The house will be available in November 2019. This house is a raised ranch style. It has 3 bedrooms, with 2 finished rooms downstairs that could be used as a den or 4th and 5th bedroom. It has 2 bathrooms, a living room, dining room with a sliding door that opens onto a deck, large kitchen, laundry room with both gas and electric hookups, basement storage area, double car garage with garage door openers.



This house is in excellent condition with carpet throughout, large closets, central air conditioning, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. It has 1800 square feet of living space.



The home is in the Blue Springs school district. The high school is Blue Springs, and the grade school is John Nowlin.



This home rents for $1600 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee. Pit bulls and large dogs are not allowed.



If you would like to make an appointment to see this home, you may call 816-215-7403. A photo of this house and more information including an application are available on our website: www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1709536)