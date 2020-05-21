All apartments in Blue Springs
4005 SW 22nd St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

4005 SW 22nd St

4005 Southwest 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Southwest 22nd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For quick booking, call or text Camille Hinson at 913-279-1673.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 SW 22nd St have any available units?
4005 SW 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 4005 SW 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4005 SW 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 SW 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4005 SW 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 4005 SW 22nd St offer parking?
No, 4005 SW 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 4005 SW 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 SW 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 SW 22nd St have a pool?
No, 4005 SW 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4005 SW 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 4005 SW 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 SW 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 SW 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 SW 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 SW 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
