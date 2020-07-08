All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

335 NE Highland Lane

335 Northeast Highland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

335 Northeast Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Country Club Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93a15c7013 ----
Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchem, large bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 NE Highland Lane have any available units?
335 NE Highland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 NE Highland Lane have?
Some of 335 NE Highland Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 NE Highland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
335 NE Highland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 NE Highland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 335 NE Highland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 335 NE Highland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 335 NE Highland Lane offers parking.
Does 335 NE Highland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 NE Highland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 NE Highland Lane have a pool?
No, 335 NE Highland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 335 NE Highland Lane have accessible units?
No, 335 NE Highland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 335 NE Highland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 NE Highland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

