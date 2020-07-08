335 NE Highland Lane

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93a15c7013 ----
Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchem, large bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups