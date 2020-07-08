3323 Iron Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83b8c45068 ---- Large 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious rooms and closets, private master bath and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups