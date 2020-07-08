All apartments in Blue Springs
3311 Iron Creek
3311 Iron Creek

3311 Southwest Iron Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Southwest Iron Creek Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb5ff20023 ----
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious rooms and closets, private master bath and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Iron Creek have any available units?
3311 Iron Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Iron Creek have?
Some of 3311 Iron Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Iron Creek currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Iron Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Iron Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Iron Creek is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Iron Creek offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Iron Creek offers parking.
Does 3311 Iron Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Iron Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Iron Creek have a pool?
No, 3311 Iron Creek does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Iron Creek have accessible units?
No, 3311 Iron Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Iron Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Iron Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

