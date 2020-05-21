All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3201 NW Canterbury Rd

3201 Northwest Canterbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Northwest Canterbury Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Are you needing 3 Bedrooms/2 bathrooms, New Flooring, New Appliances, Fenced in Back Yard, Finished Space in the Basement....then this house is for you. This is a great property in a great neighborhood. Walk out basement for great entertaining come spring and summer. Call today to set an appointment to see this property!

Call today to set an appt or to get more information on this great property!

*If credit score is below 600 we may require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional one time pet fee is required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 NW Canterbury Rd have any available units?
3201 NW Canterbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 NW Canterbury Rd have?
Some of 3201 NW Canterbury Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 NW Canterbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3201 NW Canterbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 NW Canterbury Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 NW Canterbury Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3201 NW Canterbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3201 NW Canterbury Rd offers parking.
Does 3201 NW Canterbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 NW Canterbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 NW Canterbury Rd have a pool?
No, 3201 NW Canterbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3201 NW Canterbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 3201 NW Canterbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 NW Canterbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 NW Canterbury Rd has units with dishwashers.
