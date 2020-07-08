All apartments in Blue Springs
3179 Northwest Mill Drive
3179 Northwest Mill Drive

3179 Northwest Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3179 Northwest Mill Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New pictures coming after make ready. Come see this recently updated duplex in Blue Springs. This home features a large living room that flows into the gorgeous kitchen has newer appliances, countertops and tile backsplash. Bathroom has lovely granite work. Large shared fenced back yard for evening enjoyment. One car garage with remote control.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $845, Available 10/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3179 Northwest Mill Drive have any available units?
3179 Northwest Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3179 Northwest Mill Drive have?
Some of 3179 Northwest Mill Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3179 Northwest Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3179 Northwest Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3179 Northwest Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3179 Northwest Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3179 Northwest Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3179 Northwest Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 3179 Northwest Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3179 Northwest Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3179 Northwest Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 3179 Northwest Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3179 Northwest Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3179 Northwest Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3179 Northwest Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3179 Northwest Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

