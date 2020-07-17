Amenities

315 NW Highland Lane Available 08/24/20 $1150 BLUE SPRINGS beautiful spacious 1500 sq ft DUPLEX 3 bd/2ba - 315 NW Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014

3 bd/2 ba very spacious duplex in Blue Springs - MUST SEE! This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen, roomy pantry storage,dining room and living room with a fireplace. There is an additional carpeted family room/den downstairs. Lots of storage & closet space in this home. There is a back yard deck and the laundry area is inside the home. 1-car garage.



This clean and spacious home is centrally located in the heart of Blue Springs with easy access to I-70. Nice neighborhood on a quiet culdesac. Award-winning Blue Springs School District.



Rent $1150 / Security Deposit $1150



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



