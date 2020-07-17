All apartments in Blue Springs
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Country Club Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 NW Highland Lane · Avail. Aug 24

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
315 NW Highland Lane Available 08/24/20 $1150 BLUE SPRINGS beautiful spacious 1500 sq ft DUPLEX 3 bd/2ba - 315 NW Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014
3 bd/2 ba very spacious duplex in Blue Springs - MUST SEE! This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen, roomy pantry storage,dining room and living room with a fireplace. There is an additional carpeted family room/den downstairs. Lots of storage & closet space in this home. There is a back yard deck and the laundry area is inside the home. 1-car garage.

This clean and spacious home is centrally located in the heart of Blue Springs with easy access to I-70. Nice neighborhood on a quiet culdesac. Award-winning Blue Springs School District.

Rent $1150 / Security Deposit $1150

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE3925967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 NW Highland Lane have any available units?
315 NW Highland Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 NW Highland Lane have?
Some of 315 NW Highland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 NW Highland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
315 NW Highland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 NW Highland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 NW Highland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 315 NW Highland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 315 NW Highland Lane offers parking.
Does 315 NW Highland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 NW Highland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 NW Highland Lane have a pool?
No, 315 NW Highland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 315 NW Highland Lane have accessible units?
No, 315 NW Highland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 315 NW Highland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 NW Highland Lane has units with dishwashers.
