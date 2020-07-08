3113 NW Gateway Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea28acd044 ---- Spacious luxury 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level, 2 car garage. All Electric. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups