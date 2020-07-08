All apartments in Blue Springs
3113 NW Gateway Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:34 PM

3113 NW Gateway Dr

3113 Northwest Gateway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Northwest Gateway Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea28acd044 ---- Spacious luxury 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level, 2 car garage. All Electric. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 NW Gateway Dr have any available units?
3113 NW Gateway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 NW Gateway Dr have?
Some of 3113 NW Gateway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 NW Gateway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3113 NW Gateway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 NW Gateway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 NW Gateway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3113 NW Gateway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3113 NW Gateway Dr offers parking.
Does 3113 NW Gateway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 NW Gateway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 NW Gateway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3113 NW Gateway Dr has a pool.
Does 3113 NW Gateway Dr have accessible units?
No, 3113 NW Gateway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 NW Gateway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 NW Gateway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

