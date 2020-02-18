All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
3104 Southwest McDaniels Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:10 AM

3104 Southwest McDaniels Street

3104 Southwest Mc Daniels Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3104 Southwest Mc Daniels Avenue, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street have any available units?
3104 Southwest McDaniels Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Southwest McDaniels Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street offer parking?
No, 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street have a pool?
No, 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street have accessible units?
No, 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Southwest McDaniels Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University