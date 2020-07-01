All apartments in Blue Springs
302 SW Carson Dr.

302 Southwest Carson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Southwest Carson Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Reduced Rates:
13mo lease: $1320
15mo lease: $1295

Move in by April 30 and April rent is free! (Must sign for at least 13mo)

3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes
This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee. Due at the time of the application.

*Prices and specials subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

