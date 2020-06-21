All apartments in Blue Springs
2916 Southwest Moore Street
2916 Southwest Moore Street

2916 Southwest Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Southwest Moore Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Southwest Moore Street have any available units?
2916 Southwest Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2916 Southwest Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Southwest Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Southwest Moore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 Southwest Moore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2916 Southwest Moore Street offer parking?
No, 2916 Southwest Moore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2916 Southwest Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Southwest Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Southwest Moore Street have a pool?
No, 2916 Southwest Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Southwest Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 Southwest Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Southwest Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Southwest Moore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Southwest Moore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 Southwest Moore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
