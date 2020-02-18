All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2712 NW Canterbury Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2712 NW Canterbury Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2712 NW Canterbury Rd

2712 Northwest Canterbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2712 Northwest Canterbury Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home
3 bedroom
2 bath
2 car garage

Sunny Pointe
Sunny Vale
Blue Springs High

Remodeled and ready for new tenants.3 bedrooms on main level with finished basement. Full bath in basement. Laundry in basement as you walk in from the garage. Eat in kitchen that walks out to nice deck. Granite counter tops stainless steel appliances.No carpet to keep clean in this home. Tile and luxury vinyl throughout.
Lovely formal living room and also upstairs family room.Double vanity in hall bath.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application ; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 NW Canterbury Rd have any available units?
2712 NW Canterbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 NW Canterbury Rd have?
Some of 2712 NW Canterbury Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 NW Canterbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2712 NW Canterbury Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 NW Canterbury Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 NW Canterbury Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2712 NW Canterbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2712 NW Canterbury Rd does offer parking.
Does 2712 NW Canterbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 NW Canterbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 NW Canterbury Rd have a pool?
No, 2712 NW Canterbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2712 NW Canterbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 2712 NW Canterbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 NW Canterbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 NW Canterbury Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University