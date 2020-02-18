2712 NW Canterbury Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home

3 bedroom

2 bath

2 car garage



Sunny Pointe

Sunny Vale

Blue Springs High



Remodeled and ready for new tenants.3 bedrooms on main level with finished basement. Full bath in basement. Laundry in basement as you walk in from the garage. Eat in kitchen that walks out to nice deck. Granite counter tops stainless steel appliances.No carpet to keep clean in this home. Tile and luxury vinyl throughout.

Lovely formal living room and also upstairs family room.Double vanity in hall bath.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application ; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.