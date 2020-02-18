Rent Calculator
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2701 NW 5TH ST.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2701 NW 5TH ST.
2701 Northwest 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2701 Northwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 BR APARTMENT/ 4PLEX - Property Id: 95987
2 BR APARTMENT/ 4PLEX
ALL APPLIANCES
W/D HOOKUPS
FIREPLACE
ONE CAR GARAGE
NEW PAINT AND CARPET
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95987
Property Id 95987
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4646668)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 NW 5TH ST. have any available units?
2701 NW 5TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blue Springs, MO
.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Blue Springs Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2701 NW 5TH ST. have?
Some of 2701 NW 5TH ST.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2701 NW 5TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2701 NW 5TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 NW 5TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 NW 5TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 2701 NW 5TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 2701 NW 5TH ST. offers parking.
Does 2701 NW 5TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 NW 5TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 NW 5TH ST. have a pool?
No, 2701 NW 5TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2701 NW 5TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 2701 NW 5TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 NW 5TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 NW 5TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
