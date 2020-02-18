All apartments in Blue Springs
266 Southwest Carson Drive.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

266 Southwest Carson Drive

266 SW Carson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

266 SW Carson Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leasing Special: Reduced rate of $1320 for 13mo lease

***Sign a 15 month lease for an even lower rate of $1295 per month!***

BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and New White washer and dryer included in every unit!

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.

*Prices and specials subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

