All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2616 NW Castle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2616 NW Castle Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2616 NW Castle Dr.

2616 Northwest Kingsridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2616 Northwest Kingsridge Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 Bedroom Single Family - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area w/ceiling fan. Laminates in kitchen w/new counters & tile back splash, new appliances--this room really shines! Renovated bath has new tile floor. Massive family room in finished walkout has incredible built ins for organizing. Patio overlooks fenced yard.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5734923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 NW Castle Dr. have any available units?
2616 NW Castle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 NW Castle Dr. have?
Some of 2616 NW Castle Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 NW Castle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2616 NW Castle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 NW Castle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 NW Castle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2616 NW Castle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2616 NW Castle Dr. offers parking.
Does 2616 NW Castle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 NW Castle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 NW Castle Dr. have a pool?
No, 2616 NW Castle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2616 NW Castle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2616 NW Castle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 NW Castle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 NW Castle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University