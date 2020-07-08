All apartments in Blue Springs
214 Waterwheel Ct
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

214 Waterwheel Ct

214 NW Waterwheel Ct · No Longer Available
Location

214 NW Waterwheel Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cee65170c8 ----
Very spacious 2 bedroom townhome. Features large fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with corner fireplace, extra large bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Waterwheel Ct have any available units?
214 Waterwheel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Waterwheel Ct have?
Some of 214 Waterwheel Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Waterwheel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
214 Waterwheel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Waterwheel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Waterwheel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 214 Waterwheel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 214 Waterwheel Ct offers parking.
Does 214 Waterwheel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Waterwheel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Waterwheel Ct have a pool?
No, 214 Waterwheel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 214 Waterwheel Ct have accessible units?
No, 214 Waterwheel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Waterwheel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Waterwheel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

