209 SW Marigold
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

209 SW Marigold

209 SW Marigold St · No Longer Available
Location

209 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. This neighborhood is located off of Wyatt Rd between Adams Dairy Parkway and Hwy 7 close to Colonial Nursery.

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before June 1st.)

OPEN HOUSE
Tuesdays from 2:30-5:30 PM

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Main Level:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Pantry.
Living Space.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Full Laundry Hook Ups.
Attached One Car Garage with a Remote Opener.

Upstairs:
Deep Master Bedroom and Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower, Corner Tub, Double Vanity Sinks, and Walk In Closet.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Jack and Jill Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Blue Springs School District.

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric, Water, and Sewer Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5767430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

