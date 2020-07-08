All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 203 Waterwheel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
203 Waterwheel Ct
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

203 Waterwheel Ct

203 NW Waterwheel Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

203 NW Waterwheel Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6295b1d0ec ----
Very spacious 2 bedroom townhome. Features large fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with corner fireplace, extra large bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Waterwheel Ct have any available units?
203 Waterwheel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Waterwheel Ct have?
Some of 203 Waterwheel Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Waterwheel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
203 Waterwheel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Waterwheel Ct pet-friendly?
No, 203 Waterwheel Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 203 Waterwheel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 203 Waterwheel Ct offers parking.
Does 203 Waterwheel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Waterwheel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Waterwheel Ct have a pool?
No, 203 Waterwheel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 203 Waterwheel Ct have accessible units?
No, 203 Waterwheel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Waterwheel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Waterwheel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University