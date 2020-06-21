All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

202 SW Marigold St

202 SW Marigold St · (816) 599-8070
Location

202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lake Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 SW Marigold St · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. This neighborhood is located off of Wyatt Rd between Adams Dairy Parkway and Hwy 7 close to Colonial Nursery.

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before July 1st.)

OPEN HOUSE
Tuesdays from 2:30-5:30 PM

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Main Level:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Pantry.
Living Space.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Full Laundry Hook Ups.
Attached One Car Garage with a Remote Opener.

Upstairs:
Deep Master Bedroom and Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower, Corner Tub, Double Vanity Sinks, and Walk In Closet.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Jack and Jill Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Blue Springs School District.

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric, Water, and Sewer Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5834651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SW Marigold St have any available units?
202 SW Marigold St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 SW Marigold St have?
Some of 202 SW Marigold St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 SW Marigold St currently offering any rent specials?
202 SW Marigold St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SW Marigold St pet-friendly?
No, 202 SW Marigold St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 202 SW Marigold St offer parking?
Yes, 202 SW Marigold St does offer parking.
Does 202 SW Marigold St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 SW Marigold St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SW Marigold St have a pool?
Yes, 202 SW Marigold St has a pool.
Does 202 SW Marigold St have accessible units?
No, 202 SW Marigold St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SW Marigold St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 SW Marigold St does not have units with dishwashers.
