Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:07 PM

201 Southeast Princeton Place

201 Southeast Princeton Place · No Longer Available
Location

201 Southeast Princeton Place, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful home, in a quiet cul-de-sac with huge trees. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Modern flooring, fixtures, & kitchen. Beautiful soaring ceilings in the large living room, with an amazing brick fireplace surrounded by gorgeous built-ins. Kitchen/Dining combo. Dedicated laundry room with plenty of storage space and even more storage in oversized garage.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Southeast Princeton Place have any available units?
201 Southeast Princeton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Southeast Princeton Place have?
Some of 201 Southeast Princeton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Southeast Princeton Place currently offering any rent specials?
201 Southeast Princeton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Southeast Princeton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Southeast Princeton Place is pet friendly.
Does 201 Southeast Princeton Place offer parking?
Yes, 201 Southeast Princeton Place offers parking.
Does 201 Southeast Princeton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Southeast Princeton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Southeast Princeton Place have a pool?
No, 201 Southeast Princeton Place does not have a pool.
Does 201 Southeast Princeton Place have accessible units?
No, 201 Southeast Princeton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Southeast Princeton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Southeast Princeton Place does not have units with dishwashers.

