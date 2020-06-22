All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

1816 Southeast Manor Place

1816 Southeast Manor Place · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Southeast Manor Place, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Split entry with 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom, eat in kitchen. Fenced back yard with no neighbors directly behind! New carpet throughout, new wood floor in kitchen.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Southeast Manor Place have any available units?
1816 Southeast Manor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1816 Southeast Manor Place currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Southeast Manor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Southeast Manor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Southeast Manor Place is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Southeast Manor Place offer parking?
No, 1816 Southeast Manor Place does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Southeast Manor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Southeast Manor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Southeast Manor Place have a pool?
No, 1816 Southeast Manor Place does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Southeast Manor Place have accessible units?
No, 1816 Southeast Manor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Southeast Manor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Southeast Manor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Southeast Manor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Southeast Manor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
