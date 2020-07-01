1809 Southwest West View Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an unfinished basement. The charming kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors. This home also has a 2 car garage and is located in a CUL-DE-SAC. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.