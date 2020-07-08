All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1805 W. Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1805 W. Main Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1805 W. Main Street

1805 W Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1805 W Main St, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Downtown Blue Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NEW YEAR SPECIAL**

FREE 32" INSIGNIA LED TV, or....

FREE Samsung Galaxy Tablet

Can’t decide which one - GET BOTH!!  When you sign a 2-YEAR LEASE!

For full details on qualifications and rental process visit our website at:

https://www.sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals/

 

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each applicant’s photo id, 2 months of income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years will result in an automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current/recent bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We look at each application as whole, and we will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, you are required to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. (No aggressive dog breeds)

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!"

 

NOTE: Giveaway gifts are subject to change and while supplies last.  Like kind or comparable electronics will be used at the discretion of management. Current gift inventory consists of: Insignia™ - 32" Class - LED - 720p - HDTV and the Samsung - Galaxy Tablet A 7" 8GB lite - Black. 1-year lease signing = one gift, 2 year lease signing = both gifts.  Gifts will be delivered once lease is signed and tenants move in. Should the tenant break lease, a deposit equal to the amount of the gifts will be deducted from their Security deposit at move out.

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 W. Main Street have any available units?
1805 W. Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1805 W. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 W. Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 W. Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 W. Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1805 W. Main Street offer parking?
No, 1805 W. Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1805 W. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 W. Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 W. Main Street have a pool?
No, 1805 W. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 W. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 W. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 W. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 W. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 W. Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 W. Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University