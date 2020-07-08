1705 NE 20th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Carpet, New Interior Paint. Very nice one level living in this ranch which features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Convenient Patio off the Great Room that features vaulted ceilings. Blue Springs address with Grain Valley Schools.



Fireplace is NOT functioning.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.