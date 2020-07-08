All apartments in Blue Springs
1705 NE 20th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 NE 20th St

1705 Northeast 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Northeast 20th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Carpet, New Interior Paint. Very nice one level living in this ranch which features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Convenient Patio off the Great Room that features vaulted ceilings. Blue Springs address with Grain Valley Schools.

Fireplace is NOT functioning.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 NE 20th St have any available units?
1705 NE 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 NE 20th St have?
Some of 1705 NE 20th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 NE 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
1705 NE 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 NE 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 NE 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 1705 NE 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 1705 NE 20th St offers parking.
Does 1705 NE 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 NE 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 NE 20th St have a pool?
No, 1705 NE 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 1705 NE 20th St have accessible units?
No, 1705 NE 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 NE 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 NE 20th St has units with dishwashers.

