170 Northwest Vesper Street

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



This unit is on the second floor and is all electric. Spacious 1 bedroom apartment home. This home comes equipped with a stove, fridge, dishwasher and disposal. This home has large closets spacious living area. You have off street parking and trash is included in this quiet neighborhood.



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities except trash. Call utility companies (EVERGY, SPIRE AND LOCAL WATER) if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $549, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $549, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

