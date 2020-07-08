All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1620 NW Samantha Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1620 NW Samantha Ct
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1620 NW Samantha Ct

1620 Northwest Samantha Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1620 Northwest Samantha Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02498805e ----
Beautiful townhome community with pool! Great location in Blue Springs with convenient access to downtown. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, extra large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity, laundry on bedroom level and 2 car garage. ALL ELECTRIC!! No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 NW Samantha Ct have any available units?
1620 NW Samantha Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 NW Samantha Ct have?
Some of 1620 NW Samantha Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 NW Samantha Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1620 NW Samantha Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 NW Samantha Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1620 NW Samantha Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1620 NW Samantha Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1620 NW Samantha Ct offers parking.
Does 1620 NW Samantha Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 NW Samantha Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 NW Samantha Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1620 NW Samantha Ct has a pool.
Does 1620 NW Samantha Ct have accessible units?
No, 1620 NW Samantha Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 NW Samantha Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 NW Samantha Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University