1620 NW Samantha Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02498805e ----
Beautiful townhome community with pool! Great location in Blue Springs with convenient access to downtown. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, extra large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity, laundry on bedroom level and 2 car garage. ALL ELECTRIC!! No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups