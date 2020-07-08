All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1619 NW Garrett Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1619 NW Garrett Dr.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:46 AM

1619 NW Garrett Dr.

1619 NW Garrett Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1619 NW Garrett Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3e5473043 ---- Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath towhnome. Features fully equipped kitchen,great room with fireplace, extra large master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 2 car garage. All Electric. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 NW Garrett Dr. have any available units?
1619 NW Garrett Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 NW Garrett Dr. have?
Some of 1619 NW Garrett Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 NW Garrett Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1619 NW Garrett Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 NW Garrett Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1619 NW Garrett Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1619 NW Garrett Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1619 NW Garrett Dr. offers parking.
Does 1619 NW Garrett Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 NW Garrett Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 NW Garrett Dr. have a pool?
No, 1619 NW Garrett Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1619 NW Garrett Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1619 NW Garrett Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 NW Garrett Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 NW Garrett Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University