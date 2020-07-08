1619 NW Garrett Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3e5473043 ---- Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath towhnome. Features fully equipped kitchen,great room with fireplace, extra large master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 2 car garage. All Electric. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups