All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1605 NW Samantha Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1605 NW Samantha Ct
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

1605 NW Samantha Ct

1605 Northwest Samantha Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1605 Northwest Samantha Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3253e92022 ---- Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, extra large master bedroom with walk-in closet and pivate bath, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 2 car garage. PLUS ALL ELECTRIC! Call today for a tour! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Garage Opener Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 NW Samantha Ct have any available units?
1605 NW Samantha Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 NW Samantha Ct have?
Some of 1605 NW Samantha Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 NW Samantha Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1605 NW Samantha Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 NW Samantha Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 NW Samantha Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1605 NW Samantha Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1605 NW Samantha Ct offers parking.
Does 1605 NW Samantha Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 NW Samantha Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 NW Samantha Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1605 NW Samantha Ct has a pool.
Does 1605 NW Samantha Ct have accessible units?
No, 1605 NW Samantha Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 NW Samantha Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 NW Samantha Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University