All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1601 NW Jordan Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1601 NW Jordan Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 NW Jordan Ct

1601 Northwest Jordan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1601 Northwest Jordan Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/159958c007 ----
SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 NW Jordan Ct have any available units?
1601 NW Jordan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 NW Jordan Ct have?
Some of 1601 NW Jordan Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 NW Jordan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1601 NW Jordan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 NW Jordan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 NW Jordan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1601 NW Jordan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1601 NW Jordan Ct offers parking.
Does 1601 NW Jordan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 NW Jordan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 NW Jordan Ct have a pool?
No, 1601 NW Jordan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1601 NW Jordan Ct have accessible units?
No, 1601 NW Jordan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 NW Jordan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 NW Jordan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University