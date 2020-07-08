1601 NW Jordan Ct

Amenities
SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups