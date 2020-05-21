151 Vesper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Second floor unit, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage. Roomy, double closets, no basement, no fence, NEWER carpeting. Also includes dishwasher, fridge and stove.

When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities except trash. Call utility companies (EVERGY, SPIRE AND LOCAL WATER) if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $549, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $549, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

