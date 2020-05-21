All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 151 Vesper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
151 Vesper Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:35 PM

151 Vesper Street

151 Vesper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

151 Vesper Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Applegate

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
online portal
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1562038?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Second floor unit, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage. Roomy, double closets, no basement, no fence, NEWER carpeting. Also includes dishwasher, fridge and stove.
When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities except trash. Call utility companies (EVERGY, SPIRE AND LOCAL WATER) if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com
Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $549, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $549, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Vesper Street have any available units?
151 Vesper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Vesper Street have?
Some of 151 Vesper Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Vesper Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 Vesper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Vesper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Vesper Street is pet friendly.
Does 151 Vesper Street offer parking?
No, 151 Vesper Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 Vesper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Vesper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Vesper Street have a pool?
No, 151 Vesper Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 Vesper Street have accessible units?
No, 151 Vesper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Vesper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Vesper Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University