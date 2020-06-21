All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

142 SW Rock Garden St

142 SW Rock Garden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

142 SW Rock Garden Ln, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Attached One Car Garage.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.
Large Living and Dining Area.
Master Bedroom with Attached Bath.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
One Full Guest Bath.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
All Electric Unit

Lee's Summit Schools:
Mason Elementary
Campbell Middle School
Lee's Summit North High School

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4609934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 SW Rock Garden St have any available units?
142 SW Rock Garden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 142 SW Rock Garden St currently offering any rent specials?
142 SW Rock Garden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 SW Rock Garden St pet-friendly?
No, 142 SW Rock Garden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 142 SW Rock Garden St offer parking?
Yes, 142 SW Rock Garden St does offer parking.
Does 142 SW Rock Garden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 SW Rock Garden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 SW Rock Garden St have a pool?
No, 142 SW Rock Garden St does not have a pool.
Does 142 SW Rock Garden St have accessible units?
No, 142 SW Rock Garden St does not have accessible units.
Does 142 SW Rock Garden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 SW Rock Garden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 SW Rock Garden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 SW Rock Garden St does not have units with air conditioning.
