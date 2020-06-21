142 SW Rock Garden St

Amenities
3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Features:
Attached One Car Garage.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.
Large Living and Dining Area.
Master Bedroom with Attached Bath.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
One Full Guest Bath.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
All Electric Unit
Lee's Summit Schools:
Mason Elementary
Campbell Middle School
Lee's Summit North High School
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4609934)