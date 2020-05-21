All apartments in Blue Springs
1391 NW Village Dr Unit A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1391 NW Village Dr Unit A

1391 Northwest Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1391 Northwest Village Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Weatherstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1391 NW Village Dr Unit A Available 02/01/20 Ranch-style - luxury condominium - 2 Bedroom/2Bath - Ranch-style, ground floor, luxury condominium. Style and elegance! HUGE GRANITE KITCHEN ISLAND and counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and custom shaker-style cabinets. Master suite has a custom-tiled shower, BIG double vanity with glass top and glass bowls, private potty room, laundry closet (complete with front-load washer and dryer stack) and access to the deck from the master bedroom. HUGE basement storage and garage w/workshop! Neighborhood Pool included!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE5433729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A have any available units?
1391 NW Village Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A have?
Some of 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1391 NW Village Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A offers parking.
Does 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A has a pool.
Does 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1391 NW Village Dr Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

