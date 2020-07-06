1343 NW Hidden Ridge Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04c925500a ----

DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00 plus $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! This large townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room with fireplace, unfinished walkoutt basement, 1 car garage with automatic opener, and washer/dryer hook-ups . The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances. Trash service included. $800 Refundable Pet Deposit plus Pet rent $25 per pet. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!



1 Car Garage

2 1/2 Bath

2 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Refigerator

Stove

Unfinished Basement

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups