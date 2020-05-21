All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 134 SW Rock Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
134 SW Rock Garden
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

134 SW Rock Garden

134 SW Rock Garden Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

134 SW Rock Garden Ln, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
134 SW Rock Garden Available 02/08/20 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Attached One Car Garage.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.
Large Living and Dining Area.
Master Bedroom with Attached Bath.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
One Full Guest Bath.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
All Electric Unit

Lee's Summit Schools:
Mason Elementary
Campbell Middle School
Lee's Summit North High School

One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.

Tenant pays all utilities and requires a one year lease.

(RLNE4850999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 SW Rock Garden have any available units?
134 SW Rock Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 134 SW Rock Garden currently offering any rent specials?
134 SW Rock Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 SW Rock Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 SW Rock Garden is pet friendly.
Does 134 SW Rock Garden offer parking?
Yes, 134 SW Rock Garden offers parking.
Does 134 SW Rock Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 SW Rock Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 SW Rock Garden have a pool?
No, 134 SW Rock Garden does not have a pool.
Does 134 SW Rock Garden have accessible units?
No, 134 SW Rock Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 134 SW Rock Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 SW Rock Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 SW Rock Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 SW Rock Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University