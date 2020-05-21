Amenities

w/d hookup garage

134 SW Rock Garden Available 02/08/20 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Features:

Attached One Car Garage.

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.

Large Living and Dining Area.

Master Bedroom with Attached Bath.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

One Full Guest Bath.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

All Electric Unit



Lee's Summit Schools:

Mason Elementary

Campbell Middle School

Lee's Summit North High School



One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.



Tenant pays all utilities and requires a one year lease.



(RLNE4850999)