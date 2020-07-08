1335 NW Hidden Ridge Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23e787108a ---- DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00! This large townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room with fireplace, 1 car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups . Kitchen fully equipped with appliances. Trash included! $800 Refundable Pet Deposit plus Pet rent $25 per pet. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups