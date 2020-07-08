All apartments in Blue Springs
132 SE Rock Garden Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

132 SE Rock Garden Lane

132 SW Rock Garden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

132 SW Rock Garden Ln, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lee's Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Attached One Car Garage.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.
Large Living and Dining Area.
Master Bedroom with Attached Bath.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
One Full Guest Bath.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
All Electric Unit

Lee's Summit Schools:
Mason Elementary
Campbell Middle School
Lee's Summit North High School

One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent per pet. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.

Tenant and pays all utilities and requires a one year lease.

(RLNE3751894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 SE Rock Garden Lane have any available units?
132 SE Rock Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 132 SE Rock Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
132 SE Rock Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 SE Rock Garden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 SE Rock Garden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 132 SE Rock Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 132 SE Rock Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 132 SE Rock Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 SE Rock Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 SE Rock Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 132 SE Rock Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 132 SE Rock Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 132 SE Rock Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 132 SE Rock Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 SE Rock Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 SE Rock Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 SE Rock Garden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

