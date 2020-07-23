Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1300 SW 21st Street Available 09/14/20 Blue Springs 4 bd/2.5 home for rent $1400 - 1300 SW 21st St, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Very spacious 4 bd/2.5 ba split-level home on quiet culdesac in Blue Springs! Great neighborhood and neighbors. Enclosed fence, finished basement, stove, dishwasher, tenant to supply refrigerator, laundry area in basement. 2-car garage. This home won't last! ADDITIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON!



North of Hwy 40 - Award-winning Blue Springs School District!



Rent $1400 / Security Deposit $1400



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



