All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1300 SW 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1300 SW 21st Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1300 SW 21st Street

1300 Southwest 21st Street · (816) 228-8222 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1300 Southwest 21st Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1300 SW 21st Street · Avail. Sep 14

$1,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1300 SW 21st Street Available 09/14/20 Blue Springs 4 bd/2.5 home for rent $1400 - 1300 SW 21st St, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Very spacious 4 bd/2.5 ba split-level home on quiet culdesac in Blue Springs! Great neighborhood and neighbors. Enclosed fence, finished basement, stove, dishwasher, tenant to supply refrigerator, laundry area in basement. 2-car garage. This home won't last! ADDITIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON!

North of Hwy 40 - Award-winning Blue Springs School District!

Rent $1400 / Security Deposit $1400

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE3301712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 SW 21st Street have any available units?
1300 SW 21st Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 SW 21st Street have?
Some of 1300 SW 21st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 SW 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 SW 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 SW 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 SW 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 SW 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1300 SW 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1300 SW 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 SW 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 SW 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1300 SW 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 SW 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 SW 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 SW 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 SW 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1300 SW 21st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity