1204 Southwest 14th Terrace

This is a splendid 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Blue Springs! Home features a large living room and a fireplace in the dining room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and also features an informal dining island. Upstairs you'll find the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one being in the master bedroom. There’s a large finished basement for extra room to spread out with the third bathroom. Back yard has a lovely patio for entertaining and a fenced backyard.



Sorry no pets!



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.