1204 Southwest 14th Terrace
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

1204 Southwest 14th Terrace

1204 Southwest 14th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Southwest 14th Terrace, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a splendid 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Blue Springs! Home features a large living room and a fireplace in the dining room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and also features an informal dining island. Upstairs you'll find the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one being in the master bedroom. There’s a large finished basement for extra room to spread out with the third bathroom. Back yard has a lovely patio for entertaining and a fenced backyard.

Sorry no pets!

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace have any available units?
1204 Southwest 14th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Southwest 14th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Southwest 14th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

