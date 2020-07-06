1131 NW Downing Circle

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90381a8015 ----
DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00, This large townhome features 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room with fireplace, 1 car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups . Master bedrooms are spacious with their own private baths and the kitchen fully equipped with appliances. $800.00 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Trash is included. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups