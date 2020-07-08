All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated September 17 2019

1120 NE 9th St

1120 Northeast 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/186dfc8018 ---- Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living room, finished basement with full bath, and large fenced yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guarranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Deck/Patio Miniblinds Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 NE 9th St have any available units?
1120 NE 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 NE 9th St have?
Some of 1120 NE 9th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 NE 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 NE 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 NE 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 NE 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 1120 NE 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 1120 NE 9th St offers parking.
Does 1120 NE 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 NE 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 NE 9th St have a pool?
No, 1120 NE 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 1120 NE 9th St have accessible units?
No, 1120 NE 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 NE 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 NE 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.

