1120 NE 9th St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/186dfc8018 ---- Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living room, finished basement with full bath, and large fenced yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guarranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Deck/Patio Miniblinds Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups