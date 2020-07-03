All apartments in Blue Springs
1113 Southwest 18 Street
1113 Southwest 18 Street

1113 Southwest 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Southwest 18th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Spacious 3 bedroom split entry home! Features include a two car garage, fenced yard and a full basement. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Southwest 18 Street have any available units?
1113 Southwest 18 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1113 Southwest 18 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Southwest 18 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Southwest 18 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Southwest 18 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Southwest 18 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Southwest 18 Street offers parking.
Does 1113 Southwest 18 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Southwest 18 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Southwest 18 Street have a pool?
No, 1113 Southwest 18 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Southwest 18 Street have accessible units?
No, 1113 Southwest 18 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Southwest 18 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Southwest 18 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Southwest 18 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Southwest 18 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

